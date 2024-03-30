<p>A bitcoin wallet that has been inactive for nearly 12 years <a href="https://blockstream.info/tx/2c8960feef2c66a8960f058cef11f42ba883db53e3287f085bffd29d663fc98a">transferred</a> its entire 500 BTC — worth just under $35 million at current prices — to multiple new addresses.</p>\r\n<p>The wallet originally received 500 bitcoins on July 14, 2012 — worth less than $4000 at the time — when the bitcoin price was less than $8, as <a href="https://twitter.com/lookonchain/status/1773898107560001805?s=46&amp;t=yoL7WJcO9vZ3TjSE2j6FRQ">noted</a> by Lookonchain.</p>\r\n<p>The identity of the individual or entity behind the bitcoin transfer remains unknown, as is the reason for the transfer.</p>\r\n<h2>Recent and notable bitcoin transfers</h2>\r\n<p>Yesterday's mysterious bitcoin movement follows an even more interesting one from earlier this week when an individual or entity who received 2,000 bitcoins in mining rewards in 2010 <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284975/bitcoin-hodler-coinbase-rewards-2010">consolidated them into a single wallet</a>.</p>\r\n<p>At the time those blocks were mined, the rewards were worth a total of roughly $600. Now, that amount is worth approximately $140 million, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">The Block's Bitcoin Price Page</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Some in the industry, such as CryptoQuant founder and CEO Ki Young Ju, believe such movements indicate "a sell-side liquidity crisis" potentially spurred on by demand from new spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the United States.</p>\r\n<p>Last weekend, another notable movement occurred on the Bitcoin blockchain: the fifth most affluent Bitcoin address <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284680/an-unidentified-bitcoin-address-just-moved-6-billion-in-btc-to-three-new-addresses">moved $6 billion worth of bitcoin</a> to three new addresses.</p>\r\n<p>Earlier this year, in January, an individual or entity sent 26.9 bitcoins, worth $1.2 million at the time, from what appears to be Binance to the Bitcoin network's genesis wallet — effectively burning the coins forever.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>