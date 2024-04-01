<p>Crypto firms Coinbase and Circle are contesting aspects of a Basel Committee on Banking Supervision proposal introducing stricter criteria for <span class="s1">preferential regulatory treatment </span>regarding banks' stablecoin exposure.</p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The committee published a consultation in December that proposes banks conduct due diligence to ensure they "have an adequate understanding of the stabilisation mechanisms of stablecoins to which they are exposed." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Proposed requirements determine whether stablecoins will be eligible for a "Group 1b category," which gives preferential regulatory treatment. According to the <a href="https://www.bis.org/bcbs/publ/d567.pdf"><span class="s3">consultative document</span></a>, certain standards have to be met, including low volatility and sufficient liquidity. Comments on that document were due March 28. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Crypto exchange Coinbase said it was disappointed in the committee's approach in a comment <a href="https://assets.ctfassets.net/c5bd0wqjc7v0/7dNHb9PP7o9EkP93HeqfeJ/98b5bce94c71e0384d14676e502f1bfe/Coinbase-letter_BCBS-cryptoasset-standard-amendments_28-March-2024.pdf"><span class="s3">letter</span></a> on March 28. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"Many of the requirements are not based on the risk of these assets to a bank, but rather reflect other policy objectives which the Committee normally does not incorporate in capital requirements," Coinbase said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Coinbase later said in the letter that "The Committee’s choices demonstrate a desire to severely limit the holding, and therefore use, of stablecoins by banks." </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Permissionless blockchains</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Circle, which issues the stablecoin USDC, criticized the committee's treatment of permissionless blockchain. In the consultation report, the committee said permissionless blockchains have "unique risks," and so said for now it would not be allowed in Group 1. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"There is a strong argument to be made that banks should be encouraged to leverage blockchains, cryptography, mobile-enabled wallets and other open-source technologies in order to advance their digital transformation and cybersecurity efforts," Circle said in its March 27 comment <a href="https://6778953.fs1.hubspotusercontent-na1.net/hubfs/6778953/Circle%20-%20BCBS%20Cryptoasset%20Response%20-%20FINAL.pdf"><span class="s3">letter</span></a>. "As the Committee knows all too well, the failure of any one bank, erodes confidence in banking. </span><span class="s1">And yet, most banks, particularly small to mid-sized institutions, cannot keep up with the digital transformation space race taking place among larger global banks."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"Rather than stigmatizing blockchain-based financial services, Circle’s successful operating experience and deep partnership with global banking institutions, suggests there is a collaborative model and opportunity at hand, which banks can benefit from and the Committee should encourage," the firm added. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s2">The <span class="s1">Basel Committee on Banking Supervision</span> is a global standard setter, and its members include countries including the U.S., Canada and Japan, among others.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>