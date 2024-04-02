Camp Network raises $4 million in seed funding round

Camp Network, a modular Layer 2 blockchain, has raised $4 million in a seed funding round as it gears up to launch its mainent.
Maven 11 led the round that included participation from OKX, Protagonist, Inception Capital, Paper Ventures, HTX, Moonrock Capital and Eterna Capital. Angel investors such as the founders of Eigen Layer, Sei Network and Selini also contributed funds.
The funds will support the network's buildout ahead of its mainnet rollout in June. In addition, 20 active teams within the Camp Network ecosystem will receive funds to grow their ranks. The network's testnet is launching this month.
“This investment will propel Camp Network’s mission to redefine the future of onchain consumers and further develop our ecosystem for any consumer use case,” James Chi said in a statement Tuesday.
Camp Network is focused on creating a decentralized network of services geared toward the music, media and entertainment industries. The network uses off-chain engagement data from social and streaming apps to help consumer-focused groups develop monetized strategies for virtual content.
