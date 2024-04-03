<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Securities and Exchange Commission is soliciting comments for a handful of spot ether exchange-traded funds, according to filings. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">On Tuesday, the agency asked for public comment on three proposed ETFs: the <a href="https://www.sec.gov/files/rules/sro/cboebzx/2024/34-99888_0.pdf">Fidelity</a> Ethereum Fund, <a href="https://www.sec.gov/files/rules/sro/nysearca/2024/34-99887.pdf">Grayscale</a> Ethereum Trust and <a href="https://www.sec.gov/files/rules/sro/nysearca/2024/34-99889.pdf"><span class="s2">Bitwise</span></a> Ethereum Trust. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"The Commission is publishing this notice to solicit comments on the proposed rule change, as modified by Amendment No. 1, from interested persons," the agency said in the filing about Bitwise. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Comments for all three are due in 21 days. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Hope dwindles </span></h2>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">Optimism has damped on the SEC's potential approval for a spot ether ETF. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas has since<a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281714/bloomberg-analysts-substantially-lower-likelihood-of-spot-ethereum-etf-approval-in-may-to-30"><span class="s4"> dropped</span></a> his estimate of the chances of a spot Ethereum ETF approval by May from about 70 percent to 30 percent. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">James Seyffart, fellow Bloomberg ETF analyst, weighed in on Tuesday on Fidelity's filing. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s5">"I've been tagged in this tweet and bunch of others regarding the 19b-4 documents filed for the #Ethereum ETFs today. Nothing in the filings signal to me that anything has changed," Seyffart said. "Silence from the SEC isn't a good thing here."</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>