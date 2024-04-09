<p>In the last 24 hours, the top ten Solana-based memecoins by market capitalization have all witnessed a decline.</p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282323/solana-memecoin-dogwifihat-to-grace-las-vegas-skyline-after-650000-raise">Dogwifhat</a> saw a decrease of 5%, while Bonk experienced a drop of 3.5%. Book of Meme faced a significant downturn of 10%, and Jeo Boden's value decreased by 1.3%. The most substantial declines were posted by Cat in a Dogs World, plummeting by 18.9%, and Popcat, with an 18.0% decrease. Myro encountered a 5.0% drop, while Wen and Slerf both experienced declines of 14.4% and 7.4%, respectively. Additionally, Catcoin saw a decrease of 7.7% in its value.</p>\r\n<p>The entire Solana <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285233/memecoins-next-trojan-horse">memecoin</a> market cap now stands at $8.3 billion, according to Coingecko <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/categories/solana-meme-coins">data</a>. This is 12% of the entire memecoin market value at around <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/categories/meme-token">$64 billion</a>.</p>\r\n<p>The daily moving average of non-vote transactions on the Solana network have fallen to around 24 million, a multi-week low, according to The Block's data <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/solana/non-vote-transactions-on-the-solana-network-daily-7dma">dashboard</a>. This comes as Solana network is currently <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/286868/solana-network-congestion">facing</a> congestion, attributed to spam transactions.</p>\r\n<p>The popularity of on-chain memecoin trading on Solana <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282993/solana-memecoin-volume-fees-highs">pushed</a> on-chain volumes — in U.S. dollar terms — to a new all-time high on Friday.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/solana/non-vote-transactions-on-the-solana-network-daily-7dma/embed" title="Non-Vote Transactions on the Solana Network (Daily, 7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<h2>Solana liquidations spike</h2>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">Sol decreased by over 3% in the past 24 hours and was changing hands for $175 at 9:22 a.m. ET, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/33827/solana-sol-usd">The Block's Price Page</a>. </p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca=""><span data-v-f87c67ca="">Sol long</span><span data-v-f87c67ca=""> positions bore the brunt of Monday's market volatility. According to Coinglass </span><a href="https://www.coinglass.com/LiquidationData" data-v-f87c67ca="">data</a>, there were over $4.33 million in Sol long liquidations in the past 24 hours, out of $4.81 million liquidations in total. In the wider cryptocurrency market, there have been over $173 million in liquidations over the past 24 hours. </p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_287268"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 726px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-287268" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/04/solana-price-tuesday.png" alt="" width="716" height="504" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">The price of Sol has declined by over 3% in the past 24 hours. Image: The Block.</span></p></div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>