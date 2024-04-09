<p>The court case against the Mango Markets exploiter Avraham 'Avi' Eisenberg began its opening statements Tuesday morning in a Southern District of New York court.</p>\r\n<p>Eisenberg's defense repeats what he has said since taking responsibility for the Mango Markets exploit two years ago, emphasizing that his actions enacted a lawful "winning" trading strategy. However, the prosecution still claims that what Eisenberg did, from alleged market manipulation to stealing funds, was fraudulent, <a href="https://twitter.com/innercitypress/status/1777689619523309593">reports</a> from Inner City Press.</p>\r\n<p>In opening statements, Assistant US Attorney Tian Huang said Eisenberg artificially pumped up the price of MANGO, stole funds, disguised himself as a Ukrainian woman, fled the country and ultimately "conned Mango Markets."</p>\r\n<p>"At the end, what that man did boils down to something far older: plain fraud," Huang added.</p>\r\n<p>Eisenberg's defense impinges on claiming the trades were legitimate within the decentralized finance system he executed them in.</p>\r\n<p>"Every trade has a winning side, and every trade has a losing side. It is not illegal to win, to execute a trade that is to your benefit," said Eisenberg's defense lawyer Sanford Talkin. "He does not deny he did these trades. He does not deny he made a profit. But he denies he committed a crime, because he did not. He executed a winning trading strategy. He is not guilty."</p>\r\n<h2>What did Avraham Eisenberg do?</h2>\r\n<p>Mango Markets is a Solana-based decentralized finance protocol providing borrowing, lending and other financial services. In early October 2022, a hacker artificially pumped up the price of MANGO, the platform's native token, and exploited the protocol through a bad debt position. This is when a borrower takes funds that they will not or cannot pay back, leaving the lender — Mango Markets — in the hole.</p>\r\n<p>Specifically, the exploiter put $5 million worth of the stablecoin USDC into Mango Markets and then opened a remarkably large long position, which caused MANGO's price to jump around 1,000% within an hour. The surge in MANGO's price caused the exploiter's collateral value to rise. The exploiter then borrowed other tokens on Mango Markets to accrue a large debt position before making off with the funds, The Block previously reported.</p>\r\n<p>In all, Mango Markets lost around <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/176445/hacker-steals-over-100-million-from-mango-markets">$116 million</a> worth of funds in the exploit.</p>\r\n<p>Eisenberg took <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/177424/mango-markets-exploiter-comes-clean-claims-all-actions-were-legal">responsibility</a> a few days after the incident, stating that his actions were part of a legal "highly profitable" trading strategy that used Mango Markets as it was designed. He returned $67 million in stolen funds back to Mango Markets, and the protocol's community allowed him to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/177736/mango-markets-proposes-plan-to-pay-back-victims-after-114-million-hack">keep</a> $47 million in a governance vote.</p>\r\n<p>However, the United States agencies didn't buy Eisenberg's claims of legality. The US Justice Department <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/198172/mango-markets-exploiter-arrested-in-puerto-rico-for-alleged-market-manipulation">arrested</a> Eisenberg in Puerto Rico for charges related to commodities fraud and commodities manipulation in December 2022. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/200255/cftc-files-its-own-case-against-mango-markets-exploiter">sued</a> Eisenberg for "a manipulative and deceptive scheme to artificially inflate the price of swaps offered by Mango Markets." The Securities and Exchange Commission <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/204331/sec-charges-avraham-eisenberg-for-116-million-mango-markets-exploit">charged</a> him with orchestrating an attack on Mango Markets and manipulating its governance token nearly in late January 2023. </p>\r\n<p>Eisenberg faces <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235083/avraham-eisenbergs-criminal-trial-set-for-december-4-bloomberg">20 years</a> in prison.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. 