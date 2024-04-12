<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">TON Foundation, a group of contributors behind The Open Network (TON) blockchain, has partnered with HashKey Group — a Hong Kong-headquartered digital asset financial services firm — to “increase access” to fiat on- and off-ramps for </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/286963/forget-eyeballs-new-ton-ecosystem-initiative-offers-5-million-usd-toncoin-palm-scanning-incentive"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Telegram wallet users</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The pair said on Friday that the partnership will also explore ways to support early-stage projects in the TON ecosystem.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“By streamlining the fiat on-and-off ramp experience, we aim to make cryptocurrency a seamless part of everyday life, driving forward accessibility and innovation within the TON ecosystem,” said Livio Weng, chief operating officer of HashKey Group.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The TON Foundation added that it is also exploring treasury management options from HashKey Group.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">HashKey has been expanding its presence in Asia, having co-organized the Web3 Festival conference earlier this week in Hong Kong. On Monday, HashKey </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/286859/hashkey-launches-global-crypto-exchange-after-bermuda-license"><span style="font-weight: 400;">launched its global crypto exchange</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, HashKey Global, after obtaining a license in Bermuda. The firm </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/287214/hashkey-ethereum-layer-2"><span style="font-weight: 400;">unveiled its Ethereum Layer-2 chain</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on Tuesday.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>