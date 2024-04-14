<p>While the days of world-famous athletes promoting cryptocurrency exchanges have yet to return since the collapse of FTX (and the subsequent <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/187570/class-action-filed-against-tom-brady-larry-david-and-others-who-endorsed-ftx">class-action lawsuits</a> against some of those promoters), several stories from this weekend hint that the athletic world and the crypto world may be moving closer together again. </p>\r\n<p>On Saturday, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, co-founders of the Gemini exchange, announced their investment of $4.5 million worth of Bitcoin into football club Real Bedford FC, which is owned by Peter McCormack, host of popular podcast What Bitcoin Did. The Winklevoss twins will assume the role as co-owners alongside McCormack, who purchased the team in 2021. </p>\r\n<p>The investment is the largest ever made into a football club in the United Kingdom outside of the professional leagues, according to a <a href="https://www.gemini.com/blog/cameron-and-tyler-winklevoss-invest-usd4-5m-of-bitcoin-into-real-bedford">press release</a>, and will be used to develop a new training center, nurture local talent, and continue to support girls' and youth football. </p>\r\n<p>The two newly minted co-owners likened Real Bedford's underdog story to that of Bitcoin itself in a <a href="https://twitter.com/cameron/status/1778871302134108240">post on X</a>, writing, "We believe that Real Bedford — powered by bitcoin and Peter’s leadership — has the ability to defy the odds, upset the establishment, and dethrone incumbents."</p>\r\n<h2>VeChain's UFC partnership evolves</h2>\r\n<p>Elsewhere in the sports world, VeChain and UFC have announced the latest result of their partnership: fighting gloves with an NFC chip built in for authentication and fan engagement purposes. To celebrate the launch, the company announced that UFC President Dana White minted an exclusive initial set of 25 gloves for well-known individuals such as Joe Rogan. </p>\r\n<p>"<span class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">While the improved gloves serve to better protect athletes, the integrated </span><span class="r-18u37iz"><a class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3 r-1loqt21" dir="ltr" role="link" href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24VET&amp;src=cashtag_click">$VET</a></span><span class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">-powered chips provide a means to provide an immutable record usage, and ensures fans who receive gloves receive genuine products, authenticated by blockchain, preventing fraud and also preserving their value," the company <a href="https://x.com/vechainofficial/status/1778852812526408123">wrote</a> in a post on X. </span></p>\r\n<p>VeChain and UFC's partnership began in 2022 with a reported 5-year, $100 million <a href="https://twitter.com/A_S12/status/1534868721323360257">sponsorship deal</a>. VeChain lauded the partnership as a success, crediting it with helping boost the adoption of the VeChainThor protocol. </p>\r\n<p>Also in UFC news, UFC figher Renato Moicano <a href="https://x.com/moicanoufc/status/1779368681950327053">shouted out Bitcoin</a> following a recent bout, asking to receive a bonus prize of $300,000 in Bitcoin. Though he didn't end up winning the bonus, Moicano's Bitcoin shoutout won him praise across social media. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>