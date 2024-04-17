<p>Samczsun, a pseudonymous white hat hacker for Paradigm, announced the launch of a crypto cybersecurity threat information-sharing platform called SEAL-ISAC. </p>\r\n<p>SEAL-ISAC, or Information Sharing and Analysis Center, gives users access to security intelligence and helps provide resiliency to crypto security attacks, according to a Wednesday release. SEAL-ISAC lets individuals connect with experts on crypto cybersecurity threats, attacks and responses.</p>\r\n<p>The platform is free and globally supports centralized and decentralized entities. Crypto exchanges, digital asset trading platforms, regulation and compliance experts, blockchain development platforms, mining pools and infrastructure projects, wallet providers and web3 cybersecurity firms can become stakeholders in SEAL-ISAC.</p>\r\n<p>Platform participants include members from Chainalysis, the Ethereum Foundation, Filecoin Foundation, MetaMask, Polygon, Scroll, and Uniswap Labs, with additional support from Ethereum, Polkadot, Solana and other ecosystem leaders. </p>\r\n<p>"There are large swaths of threat intel hidden away in private messages and group chats, intel that might help in recovering funds, tracking down a threat actor, or identifying future victims," Samczsun <a href="https://twitter.com/samczsun/status/1780586104506531948">wrote</a> on the social media platform X. "What we need is a way to collect, organize, correlate, and distribute that intel across the crypto ecosystem using something more efficient than Telegram or Signal. That's where SEAL-ISAC comes in." </p>\r\n<h2>SEAL's evolution</h2>\r\n<p>Samczsun initially announced <a href="https://securityalliance.org/">SEAL</a> Org in February 2024. <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/277541/paradigms-white-hat-hacker-samczsun-spearheads-crypto-security-operation-called-security-alliance">SEAL</a>, or Security Alliance, is a crypto cybersecurity threat resolution organization that also provides a safe harbor for white hat hackers.</p>\r\n<p>"Having personally been in countless situations where I asked myself that very same question, I decided it was finally the time to do something," Samczsun <a href="https://twitter.com/samczsun/status/1757784868719878190">said</a> regarding SEAL Org's launch. "In Web2, we have the concept of "safe harbor" for security researchers, and I wanted to bring that idea to Web3."</p>\r\n<p>SEAL evolved from the crypto cyberthreat hotline SEAL 911, which launched in September 2023, purporting to have recovered over $50 million in assets from cyber attacks, according to a company release. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>