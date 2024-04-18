<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Blur remained the leading non-fungible token marketplace in the first quarter of this year with $1.5 billion in NFT trading volume. However, Magic Eden gained market share in March, with its trading volume for all NFTs surpassing Blur's.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">For the entire first quarter, Blur recorded $1.5 billion in trading volume for all NFTs, the highest among all marketplaces, giving it a market share of 27.6% for the period, up from 24.9% in the previous quarter, according to a CoinGecko </span><a href="https://www.coingecko.com/research/publications/2024-q1-crypto-report"><span style="font-weight: 400;">report</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">For Ethereum-based NFT trading, Blur remained top in March with $565.6 million in Ethereum NFT trading volume, followed by OpenSea’s $163.7 million, The Block’s </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/nft-non-fungible-tokens/marketplaces/nft-marketplace-monthly-volume"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> showed.</span></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/nft-non-fungible-tokens/marketplaces/nft-marketplace-monthly-volume/embed" title="Ethereum NFT Marketplace Monthly Volume" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Magic Eden, however, appears to have gained market share in March. CoinGecko data showed that the NFT trading volume on the marketplace amounted to $756.5 million in March — up from $256.9 million in February — while Blur logged $530.4 million in trading volume in the same month. CoinGeck said the volume surge on Magic Eden could be primarily “due to its introduction of its Diamond reward program, and its Ethereum-based marketplace with Yuga Labs.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Ordinals trading volume on Magic Eden appears to have also contributed to the platform’s growth. For example, on March 3, the daily trading volume for Ordinals on Magic Eden amounted to $39.3 million, while OKX's marketplace recorded $8.62 million on the day, according to The Block’s </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/nft-non-fungible-tokens/marketplaces/ordinals-marketplace-volumes"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data dashboard</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. “Bitcoin NFT trading volume shifted to other platforms such as Magic Eden, and UniSat,” CoinGecko said in its report.</span></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/nft-non-fungible-tokens/marketplaces/ordinals-marketplace-volumes/embed" title="Ordinals Marketplace Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, the floor price of the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection dropped to a low of 10.04 ETH (about $298,500) on Tuesday, the lowest point since August 2021, according to The Block’s </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/nft-non-fungible-tokens/art-collectibles/floor-price-of-art-and-collectibles-nfts"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data dashboard</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>