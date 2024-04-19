<p class="p1"><span class="s1">A group of investors have agreed to settle their civil case against former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried in exchange for his cooperation in their case against celebrities who promoted the platform.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">In documents filed on Friday, the investors asked a Miami court to approve a settlement and said Bankman-Fried has knowledge that would be valuable to cases against other defendants including basketball player Shaquille O'Neal, businesswoman Gisele Bündchen, football star Tom Brady, and businessman Kevin O'Leary among a large list of others.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The documents were signed by Bankman-Fried, who was recently sentenced to 25 years in prison, and Adam Moskowitz, co-lead counsel for the class action lawsuit. Bloomberg first <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-04-19/ftx-investors-settle-with-sam-bankman-fried-to-pursue-promoters?utm_source=twitter&amp;utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&amp;utm_content=crypto&amp;utm_medium=social"><span class="s3">reported</span></a> the news.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"While Class Counsel is aware that Defendant is currently incarcerated and has substantial restrictions on what he is permitted to do, and when, under the circumstances Defendant shall make his reasonable efforts to cooperate as follows," according to the settlement documents.</span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Requested documents </span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The investors want Bankman-Fried to hand over financial statements showing assets he owns, all "non-privileged documents in his possession relating to any investment by him in Anthropic PBC," as well as "non-privileged information" regarding a list of firms and people including law firm Sullivan &amp; Cromwell and the celebrities involved.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">FTX spent <a href="https://www.wsj.com/articles/tom-brady-and-gisele-bundchen-to-star-in-20-million-campaign-for-crypto-exchange-11631116800?mod=article_inline"><span class="s3">millions</span></a> on marketing and advertising and signed deals with celebrities and organizations such as the MLB and the NBA's Miami Heat franchises.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The exchange later collapsed in 2022 and investors lost $8 billion.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s2">Bankman-Fried was found <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/261240/sam-bankman-fried-convicted-on-all-counts-report"><span class="s4">guilty</span></a> in November by a jury in New York of all seven criminal counts of defrauding the customers, lenders and investors of FTX. He was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/287892/former-ftx-ceo-sam-bankman-fried-appeals-conviction-and-sentence"><span class="s5">sentenced</span></a> to 25 years in prison during a hearing last month.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>