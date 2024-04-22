<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission has announced that it plans to block local access to unauthorized cryptocurrency platforms, and has asked local investors to move out their funds from such platforms.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Following a meeting on April 19 with a government committee on preventing technology-related crimes, the SEC was ordered to submit information on locally unauthorized digital asset service providers to the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society. The ministry is expected to ban access to the platforms after court approval, the statement </span><a href="https://www.sec.or.th/TH/Pages/News_Detail.aspx?SECID=10732&amp;fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0BMQABHfcwra1QtmXgckCBiPpfgG5OKOrRxpWY8tSF13jeQDi2qDks1El5_GsYKQ_aem_ASNhM3cWgGaZHUMVDkCdGUnbDIL2U3wt3oc9MbFlXn_BLI5zhNoT1-6f0q6k7mGKLVc"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">While the SEC did not provide the details of what may disqualify a platform from being legitimate, it provided a website that could help investors verify a business operator.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Thai regulator said that blocking access may help law enforcement to prevent criminals from using such platforms for wrongdoing, such as money laundering. It added that this action is similar to those taken by the authorities in India and the Philippines. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The government agency has previously taken legal action against crypto exchanges Binance and Bybit for operating without permission in Thailand, according to the SEC.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The SEC warns people and investors to be cautious about using unauthorized digital asset operators because they do not receive legal protection, and there is also a risk of fraud and money laundering,” the statement said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This latest development follows several crypto-positive moves Thai authorities made this year, which include extending </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/276405/thailand-waives-value-added-tax-on-crypto-gains-report"><span style="font-weight: 400;">exemption from 7% value-added tax</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on crypto trading gains, and </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281896/thailand-allows-asset-firms-to-access-spot-bitcoin-etfs-for-professional-investors-report"><span style="font-weight: 400;">allowing local institutions to invest in</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>