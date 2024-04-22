<p class="p1"><span class="s1">John Deaton, an attorney whose cryptocurrency advocacy is part of his <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278232/crypto-lawyer-john-deaton-runs-for-u-s-senate-against-elizabeth-warren">bid to unseat Elizabeth Warren</a> in the U.S. Senate, is now asking to lend a hand to Coinbase customers in the exchange's ongoing lawsuit with the Securities and Exchange Commission. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">In an amicus curiae "friend of the court" <a href="https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/67478179/114/securities-and-exchange-commission-v-coinbase-inc/"><span class="s2">appearance</span></a> document filed later on Friday, Deaton filed to appear as counsel for "4,701 Coinbase customers." Amicus curiae is a party with an interest in the outcome of a lawsuit and can advise the court.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Deaton has dabbled in crypto lawsuits before, such as </span><span class="s3">filing a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/89934/xrp-investors-file-petition-writ-of-mandamus-sec-vs-ripple-case"><span class="s4">petition</span></a> in 2021 challenging the SEC's claim in its case against Ripple that XRP is a security.</span><span class="s1"> Deaton declared his <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278232/crypto-lawyer-john-deaton-runs-for-u-s-senate-against-elizabeth-warren"><span class="s2">candidacy</span></a> for U.S. Senate earlier this year and has been critical of SEC Chair Gary Gensler's handling of the crypto industry. Deaton could be up against crypto critic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in the fall if he secures the GOP nomination. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Coinbase is embroiled in a lawsuit with the SEC after the agency said the platform was unlawfully operating as an exchange, broker and clearing agency. Coinbase had moved to have the case thrown out, but Judge Katherine Polk Failla of New York <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285093/judge-secs-claims-against-coinbase-to-move-forward"><span class="s2">ruled</span></a> last month for the case to move forward.</span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Case management plan</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The SEC and Coinbase also submitted their proposed case management <a href="https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/67478179/116/securities-and-exchange-commission-v-coinbase-inc/"><span class="s2">plan</span></a>, which Judge Failla signed on Friday. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Both sides said settlement discussions had not taken place and agreed to finish "fact discovery" by Oct. 18, 2024, and "expert discovery" by Dec. 20, 2024. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The next pretrial conference is set for October 24, 2024, according to the plan. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s5">Coinbase filed an <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288155/coinbase-files-interlocutory-appeal-in-its-case-against-the-sec"><span class="s2">appeal</span></a> earlier this month, claiming substantial grounds for differences of opinion. If the appeal is allowed to proceed, the remainder of the case will</span><span class="s6"> be put on hold in the trial court.</span><span class="s7"> </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>