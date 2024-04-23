<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The total value locked on Ethereum restaking protocol EigenLayer surpassed $15 billion after the project recently lifted its caps.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The platform allows users to stake native ether and liquid staked ether, which is then restaked to secure other protocols.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The TVL jump came after EigenLayer had its anticipated </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/287435/eigenlayer-restaking-platform-and-eigenda-data-availability-layer-debut-on-ethereum-mainnet"><span style="font-weight: 400;">launch</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on April 9, allowing actively validated services to come online. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The project added several updates following the launch, most recently </span><a href="https://twitter.com/eigenlayer/status/1780669680178622756"><span style="font-weight: 400;">lowering</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> the minimum stake for the operators on its data availability layer EigenDA, from 320 ETH to 96 ETH. </span></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/decentralized-finance/restaking/eigenlayer-daily-total-value-locked/embed" title="EigenLayer Daily Total Value Locked" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">After the recent update, EigenLayer </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/287957/eigenlayer-introduces-six-actively-validated-services-including-restaked-rollups-and-ethereum-native-oracle"><span style="font-weight: 400;">launched</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> six new actively validated services, which have a broad range of functionalities to address various needs in the Ethereum ecosystem. The added services include AltLayer, Brevis, Eoracle, Lagrange, WitnessChain, and Xterio.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Having generated a significant amount of buzz pre-launch, EigenLayer </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/287499/google-cloud-coinbase-join-eigenlayer-as-operators"><span style="font-weight: 400;">attracted</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> cloud divisions from high-profile names such as Google, Coinbase and HashKey to join the project protocol operators.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“EigenLayer amplifies the utility of ETH as collateral for economic security,” EigenLayer founder Sreeram Kannan </span><a href="https://twitter.com/sreeramkannan/status/1779908480947957972"><span style="font-weight: 400;">wrote</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on X. “The more ETH is available as collateral, the more the incentive to set ETH as the risk asset.”</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>