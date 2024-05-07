<p>A former Sequoia China executive's investment firm revealed it owns more than $24 million of BlackRock's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292743/grayscales-second-day-inflow">spot bitcoin ETF</a>, according to a Tuesday filing. </p>\r\n<p>In <a href="https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2008306/000200830624000002/xslForm13F_X02/positions.xml">the filing</a> with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Monolith Management said it owns more than $24 million in BlackRock's bitcoin ETF, ticker symbol IBIT. That is the Hong Kong-based firm's fifth largest position, which is also more than double what it owns in Mark Zuckerberg's Meta, the filing also said.</p>\r\n<p>The firm's top two investments were in Nvidia and Microsoft, also according to the filing.</p>\r\n<p>Monolith Management <a href="https://monolith.space/en/team/">was co-founded</a> by Cao Xi, who served as partner at Sequoia China for several years before starting his own tech-focused fund.</p>\r\n<p>Another Hong Kong-based fund, IvyRock Asset Management, also reported on Tuesday owning nearly $19 million of BlackRock's spot bitcoin ETF, according to its SEC filing. Spot bitcoin ETFs <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292807/hong-kongs-spot-bitcoin-etfs-see-first-outflows-solely-from-chinaamc">recently debuted</a> on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange but so far the instruments have attracted far less capital than the rival products trading in the U.S.</p>\r\n<p>BlackRock's fund has been the most popular, in terms of assets under management, among the wholly new spot bitcoin ETFs launched in January. Grayscale's fund, which currently has the highest AUM, is a converted fund that launched with tens of billions of dollars already under management.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-assets/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF AUM" width="100%"></iframe></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>