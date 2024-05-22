<p>Daily trading volume for Ethereum futures exchange-traded funds hit a fresh all-time high yesterday amid increasing anticipation of spot approvals from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.</p>\r\n<p>The Ethereum futures ETFs generated $47.75 million in trading volume on Tuesday — 40% more than the prior $34.18 million peak set on March 5 as ether was approaching the $4,000 mark — building on their $23.67 million spike on Monday.</p>\r\n<p>ProShares’ Ether Strategy ETF (EETH) dominates the category, accounting for $43.14 million or 90% of yesterday’s trading volume. VanEck’s Ethereum Strategy ETF (EFUT) came second and Bitwise’s Ethereum Strategy ETF (AETH) third, generating $2.6 million and $2.01 million in volume, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/ethereum-etf/ether-futures-etf-volumes">data dashboard</a>.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/ethereum-etf/ether-futures-etf-volumes/embed" title="Ether Futures ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Despite the new daily record, the trading volume for Ethereum futures ETFs, which launched in October 2023, pales in comparison to the spot Bitcoin ETFs, which debuted in January and generated a combined $2.16 billion in trading on Tuesday, led by BlackRock’s IBIT on $1.12 billion.</p>\r\n<p>However, spot Bitcoin ETF daily trading volume has declined significantly after reaching a record $9.93 billion on the same March 5 date — as bitcoin first broke past its prior cycle peak of around $69,000.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>The daily trading volume of Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust (ETHE) also soared on Tuesday, reaching $684.44 million — the highest level since hitting an all-time high of $842.67 million in May 2021.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/ethereum-etf/daily-volume-of-ethe/embed" title="Daily Volume of ETHE" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>ETHE’s discount to net asset value narrowed to -6.7% yesterday — its <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295938/grayscale-ethe-discount-to-nav-spot-ethereum-etf">lowest level</a> in over two years. Investors are seemingly buying up the discounted shares ahead of a potential ETF conversion — as was the case with Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) before its conversion to an ETF on Jan. 11.</p>\r\n<h2>Spot Ethereum ETF odds dramatically rise</h2>\r\n<p>On Monday, Bloomberg ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart dramatically <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295474/ethereum-etfs-odds-of-approval-improve-as-it-appears-biden-admin-perhaps-wants-to-appear-more-crypto-friendly-bloomberg-etf-analyst">raised</a> their odds of spot Ethereum ETF approvals from 25% to 75% in a turnaround of broad market consensus.</p>\r\n<p>The sudden change came amid signs of a 180 from the SEC, Balchunas said — with crypto increasingly becoming a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295771/secs-lack-of-internal-coordination-suggests-ethereum-etf-pivot-entirely-political-source-says">political issue</a>. The SEC only asked for <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295600/sec-only-wanted-relatively-light-updates-to-19b-4-forms-for-ethereum-etfs-source?utm_source=rss&amp;utm_medium=rss">minor updates</a> to the important 19b-4 forms for the prospective spot Ethereum ETFs and approval for these forms might happen as early as today.</p>\r\n<p>Ether has gained around 19% since Monday amid the renewed spot Ethereum ETF frenzy and is trading for $3,662 at publication time, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248349/ethereum-eth-usd">price page</a>.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_296027"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 991px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-296027" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/05/Screenshot-2024-05-22-at-13.57.35.png" alt="ETH/USD price chart. Image: TradingView." width="981" height="690" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">ETH/USD price chart. Image: TradingView.