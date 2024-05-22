FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried is moving to new prison: WSJ report

<p>Sam Bankman-Fried is moving to a new prison facility, The Wall Street Journal <a href="https://www.wsj.com/finance/currencies/sam-bankman-fried-ftx-founder-mendota-prison-california-e8447913?mod=e2tw">reported</a> Wednesday. </p>\r\n<p>Federal officials initiated the prison transfer early Wednesday, a representative for Bankman-Fried told the WSJ. The spokesperson “couldn’t confirm” the FTX founder’s destination, but sources familiar with the matter believe the former executive is relocating to a prison in Mendota, California, the publication reported. </p>\r\n<p>The move comes several weeks after federal prosecutors recommended that Bankman-Fried be moved to a low-security facility in California, close to his parents’ home in Palo Alto. In April, the FTX founder expressed a desire to stay at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, a mixed-security facility in New York, to remain close to the lawyers working on his appeal. </p>\r\n<p>As of this writing, it is unclear if Bankman-Fried has already left MDC Brooklyn or whether he has reached his new facility. </p>\r\n<p>A representative for Bankman-Fried did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for comment. </p>\r\n<p>Bankman-Fried first went to prison early last year when Judge Kaplan of the Southern District of New York revoked his bail for witness tampering. Bankman-Fried is <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285356/live-sam-bankman-fried-gets-sentenced-in-ftx-case">serving a 25-year sentence</a>, which Judge Kaplan handed down on March 28.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>