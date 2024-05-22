<p>Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong commented on the House of Representatives vote on FIT21, or the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act, on the social media platform X.</p>\r\n<p>Armstrong called it a "historic vote," <a href="https://x.com/brian_armstrong/status/1793341439793156337">adding</a> that it will "finally start to create some clear rules to regulate crypto" if passed into law.</p>\r\n<p>"Americans want to know their representatives are protecting their rights to use crypto, creating clear rules to protect consumers, and won't let the lack of clarity be weaponized by a few activists in the administration trying to unlawfully kill an industry," Armstrong continued. </p>\r\n<p>Armstrong then included a note for <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/293743/coinbase-stand-with-crypto-advocacy-group-launches-pac-us-elections">Stand With Crypto</a>, a crypto-focused advocacy group that the exchange initiated. </p>\r\n<p>FIT21 aims to provide robust legal rules for digital assets. The Biden administration <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296047/white-house-opposes-fit21-but-says-its-eager-to-work-with-congress-on-balanced-framework-for-digital-assets">opposes</a> the bill, stating that it lacks protections for digital asset investors and consumers.</p>\r\n<h2>Coinbase v SEC </h2>\r\n<p>In June 2023, the Securities and Exchange Commission <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233270/sec-sues-coinbase-binance">sued</a> Coinbase for allegedly violating securities law. The suit named 13 cryptocurrencies, including solana and cardano, as securities and came after the SEC issued a Wells notice against Coinbase in March of the same year. </p>\r\n<p>Coinbase has long said that the United States needs clearer rules regarding digital asset regulation. In March 2024, the firm even asked an appeals court to direct the SEC to create a robust crypto regulatory framework, stating that the agency's avoidance of rulemaking <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281815/coinbase-asks-appeals-court-to-direct-sec-to-begin-writing-rules-for-crypto">violated</a> the Administrative Procedures Act. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>