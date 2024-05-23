<p>Bitcoin mining difficulty rose 1.5% to 84.4 trillion on Thursday after the network’s seven-day moving average hash rate moved back above 600 EH/s.</p>\r\n<p>The last Bitcoin difficulty adjustment on May 9 saw the metric fall 5.9%, the largest drop since the bear market lows of December 2022. The impact of reduced miner subsidy rewards following <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/289875/bitcoin-ushers-in-fourth-halving-as-miners-block-subsidy-reward-drops-to-3-125-btc">Bitcoin’s fourth halving</a> event on April 20 began to take hold after an initial boost in transaction fee rewards stemming from the hype surrounding <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288750/runes-hype-pushes-transaction-fees-on-bitcoin-higher">Runes</a> subsided.</p>\r\n<p>The hash rate remained relatively flat after that drop in the 580-590 EH/s range, with today’s adjustment initially expected to remain unchanged. However, amid renewed optimism for spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds approvals in the United States on Monday and the subsequent price rises across the crypto market, Bitcoin’s seven-day moving average hash rate jumped to around 606 EH/s by Wednesday, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/bitcoin/bitcoins-hash-rate-daily">data dashboard</a>.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/bitcoin/bitcoins-hash-rate-daily/embed" title="Bitcoin's Hash Rate (EH/s, 7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin <a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/245699/what-is-bitcoin-mining-and-how-does-it-work">mining difficulty</a> is a relative measure of how hard it is to mine a new block compared to the easiest it can ever be. It adjusts automatically every 2016 blocks — roughly two weeks — to ensure that, on average, a new block is found every 10 minutes, regardless of how many miners are actively mining.</p>\r\n<p>When there’s an increase in the number of miners, the difficulty of mining bitcoin rises. Conversely, if there is a decrease in the number of miners competing to find new blocks, the protocol automatically lowers the mining difficulty — making it easier for the remaining miners to discover blocks.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_296224"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1165px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-296224" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/05/graph-1.png" alt="Bitcoin mining difficulty. Image: Bitbo." width="1155" height="650" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Bitcoin mining difficulty. Image: <a href="https://charts.bitbo.io/mining-difficulty/">Bitbo</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<h2>Bitcoin's hash price recovery</h2>\r\n<p>Bitcoin’s hash price has also recovered slightly after sliding to an all-time low of less than $50 per PH/s per day ($0.05 per TH/s per day) on April 29, reaching $55 per PH/s per day ($0.055 per TH/s per day) on Monday.</p>\r\n<p>Hash price is a term coined by Bitcoin mining services firm Luxor, referring to the expected value of 1 PH/s or 1 TH/s of hashing power per day. The metric quantifies how much a miner can expect to earn from a specific quantity of hash rate.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/bitcoin/bitcoin-hashprice-index/embed" title="Bitcoin Hashprice Index" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin is currently trading for $69,736, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">price page</a> — up 5% this week. </p>\r\n<p>Meanwhile, ether is trading for $3,826 — up approximately 25% since Bloomberg ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart dramatically <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295474/ethereum-etfs-odds-of-approval-improve-as-it-appears-biden-admin-perhaps-wants-to-appear-more-crypto-friendly-bloomberg-etf-analyst">raised</a> their odds of spot Ethereum ETF approvals from 25% to 75% on Monday amid signs of a 180 from the Securities and Exchange Commission — with crypto increasingly becoming a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295771/secs-lack-of-internal-coordination-suggests-ethereum-etf-pivot-entirely-political-source-says">political issue</a>. </p>\r\n<p>The SEC has final deadlines on Thursday and Friday to decide whether to approve or deny the applications for spot Ethereum ETFs submitted by VanEck and Ark Invest, respectively. 