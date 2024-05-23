<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is re-introducing support for XRP in New York. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal </span><a href="https://twitter.com/iampaulgrewal/status/1793636955550548437?t=erAOZuEF4vRvXP-yocwlyQ&amp;s=19"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Thursday in a post on social media site X that New York-based customers will once again be able to buy and sell XRP on its website and mobile applications. The re-listing comes after Coinbase withdrew support for the token roughly four years ago due to a legal battle over the token's status as a security. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“We heard you and put in the work in strong partnership with the State [to bring back XRP support for NY-based clients),” Grewal said Thursday. “We are back up.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Coinbase first rolled out support for XRP in the U.S. in 2019. However, the exchange </span><a href="https://www.coinbase.com/blog/coinbase-will-suspend-trading-in-xrp-on-january-19"><span style="font-weight: 400;">suspended</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> trading of the token in January 2021 amid regulators’ lawsuit against XRP's issuer, Ripple Labs. Ultimately, Coinbase brought back support for the token later that same year, but it continued restricting access to the token for New York residents. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">New York has notoriously stringent cryptocurrency-focused regulations. The Empire State's BitLicense, for example, has long been regarded as one of the most difficult — and costly — crypto operating licenses to obtain in the U.S.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>