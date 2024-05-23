<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Crypto investor and YouTuber Ian Balina broke U.S. securities laws when he offered and sold SPRK tokens, a Texas district court ruled on Wednesday. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The judge said that securities laws applied to Balina and that SPRK tokens met the criteria of the Howey Test, </span><span class="s2">a 1946 U.S. Supreme Court case frequently cited by the SEC in cases involving crypto, to determine if an asset qualifies as an investment contract and, therefore, a security.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"The Court holds as a matter of law that U.S. securities laws apply to Balina’s conduct and that the SPRK tokens are securities," the <a href="https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.txwd.1189249/gov.uscourts.txwd.1189249.44.0.pdf"><span class="s3">judge</span></a> concluded.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Balina was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/171042/sec-files-ico-suit-against-crypto-influencer-ian-balina"><span class="s3">charged</span></a> in September 2022 over his involvement with an unregistered initial coin offering (ICO). The SEC's allegations center around the ICO for Sparkster, which was pitched as a "no-code" development platform. The <a href="https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2022-167"><span class="s3">platform</span></a> agreed to get rid of its remaining tokens in 2022 and did not admit or deny the SEC's findings. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The SEC said Balina bought $5 million worth of SPRK tokens and promoted them on YouTube, Telegram and other social media platforms. The agency also alleged that Balina failed to disclose that Sparkster agreed to pay a 30% bonus on the tokens that he bought "as consideration for his promotional efforts." Balina also allegedly organized an "investing pool" of about 68 people to whom he offered and sold those tokens. Balina should have registered the offering, the SEC said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Balina did not immediately respond to a request for comment.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">In a <a href="https://ianbalina.com/sec-wells-memo-response/"><span class="s4">post</span></a> on his website, Balina called the SEC's charges "</span><span class="s5">an unfounded effort based upon multiple misconceptions of fact and law." </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>