Episode 30 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino. Please send feedback and revision requests to podcast@theblock.co</i></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="315" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/fb-KGUtqBmc?si=FgXsCXOgM1uRxpXP" title="YouTube video player" width="560"></iframe></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p>Paolo Ardoino is the CEO of Tether.</p>\r\n<p>In this episode, Ardoino discusses the strategic vision of Tether and its expansion into new business units, including AI and education.</p>\r\n<p>The current market cap of Tether's primary product USDT is hovering around $110 billion.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/stablecoins/usd-pegged/total-stablecoin-supply/embed" title="Total Stablecoin Supply" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p><strong><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> OUTLINE<br />\r\n</span></strong><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fb-KGUtqBmc&amp;t=0s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">00:00</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Tether &amp; Disintermediation<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fb-KGUtqBmc&amp;t=492s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">08:12</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Tether’s New Strategies<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fb-KGUtqBmc&amp;t=1064s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">17:44</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Macroeconomics &amp; USDT Growth<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fb-KGUtqBmc&amp;t=1267s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">21:07</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Tether’s Reserves<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fb-KGUtqBmc&amp;t=1500s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">25:00</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Tether Gold<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fb-KGUtqBmc&amp;t=1642s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">27:22</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> AI Revolution<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fb-KGUtqBmc&amp;t=1987s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">33:07</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Tether’s AI Division<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fb-KGUtqBmc&amp;t=2310s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">38:30</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Tokenized RWAs<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fb-KGUtqBmc&amp;t=2627s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">43:47</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Closing Thoughts</span></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;"><b>This episode is brought to you by our sponsor Polkadot<br />\r\n</b></span><em>Polkadot is the blockspace ecosystem for boundless innovation. This episode is brought to you by our sponsor Polkadot
Polkadot is the blockspace ecosystem for boundless innovation. To discover more head to polkadot.network Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>