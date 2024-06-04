<div class="flex flex-grow flex-col max-w-full">\r\n<div class="min-h-[20px] text-message flex flex-col items-start whitespace-pre-wrap break-words [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5 juice:w-full juice:items-end overflow-x-auto gap-3" dir="auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="8aa1c672-c8fb-4bcd-bf50-cebf202ca1d1">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p>Following Binance's announcement that it would begin restricting access to "unauthorized" stablecoins in Europe by the end of the month, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino expressed concern about the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) and its impact on stablecoins.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">"Tether has been actively involved in regulatory technical standards consultations over the past months and remains concerned that MiCA contains several problematic requirements," Ardoino told The Block. "These requirements could not only render the job of a stablecoin issuer extremely complex but also make EU-licensed stablecoins extremely vulnerable and riskier to operate. As with any regulatory framework of this scale, further discussions on the technical implementation standards are crucial to providing clarity to the market over certain provisions," he added.</span></p>\r\n<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">On Monday, Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.theblock.co/post/298194/binance-to-restrict-unauthorized-stablecoins-in-eu-starting-june-30-urges-users-to-switch-to-regulated-tokens" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">said that from June 30</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, it would restrict access to "unauthorized" stablecoins. The company did not mention Tether's USDT stablecoin in its announcement, </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">the</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> world's largest by circulation</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, but it</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> remains unclear whether MiCA will impact Europeans' access to the stablecoin.</span></p>\r\n<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Binance CEO Richard Teng clarified </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">in <a href="https://x.com/_RichardTeng/status/1797671401245053423">an X post</a> Monday</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> that "Binance won't delist any unauthorized stablecoins on </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">spot</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> but will limit their availability for [European] users only on certain products," adding "updates on regulated stablecoins will be shared soon."</span></p>\r\n<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">While Binance said it </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">would</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> begin restricting access to "unauthorized" stablecoins, rival exchanges OKX and Kraken are also </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">being</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> forced to consider MiCA's potential impacts. As of last month, Kraken was "actively reviewing" whether to delist USDT, </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295178/kraken-actively-reviewing-end-tether-eu" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">according to a report</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">. </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In March,</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> OKX said it was ceasing support for USDT trading pairs in Europe, The Block </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283159/okx-to-pull-usdt-trading-pairs-in-europe" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">previously reported</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">.</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> </span></p>\r\n<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Binance appeared to concede on Monday the looming regulation could present challenges. "Currently there are few regulated stablecoins with limited liquidity that may not be sufficient to support sudden demand across the industry," the exchange said in a </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.binance.com/en/blog/regulation/mica-stablecoin-rules-what-they-mean-and-how-binance-is-complying-346008117703109809?lang=en" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">blog post</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">.</span></p>\r\n<h2>Questions about reserves</h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In April, </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ardoino <a href="https://x.com/paoloardoino/status/1778317968289505697">posted to X</a> that "we're still discussing with the regulator about our concerns" regarding the EU’s possible requirements for capital reserves.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> “Uninsured cash deposits are not a good idea,” he added. “We should learn from what happened with Silicon Valley Bank and another major stablecoin in the US. If a bank goes bankrupt, uninsured cash goes into bankruptcy. Stablecoins should be able to keep 100% of reserves in treasury bills, rather than exposing themselves to bank failures keeping big chunk of reserves in uninsured cash deposits. In case of bank failure, securities return back to the legitimate owner.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">vast majority</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> of the roughly $110 billion of USDt in circulation at the end of the first quarter were backed by U.S. Treasurys, according to an attestation <a href="https://tether.io/news/tether-releases-q1-2024-attestation-reports-record-breaking-4-52-billion-profit-highest-treasury-bill-ownership-percentage-ever-total-group-equity-of-11-37-billion/">published last month</a>.</span></p>\r\n<h2><span data-preserver-spaces="true">'Tether has engaged extensively with its exchange counterparties'</span></h2>\r\n<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Ardoino said in the lead-up to the impending effective dates for stablecoin issuers and crypto-asset service providers in the EU that "Tether has engaged extensively with its exchange counterparties in Europe regarding the requirements, including those </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">pertaining to</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> the ongoing listing of USDt and other Tether tokens, and the interpretation of key regulatory provisions."</span></p>\r\n<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">While Tether is "optimistic about MiCA's implementation," it remains "crucial that stablecoin regulatory policies enacted are balanced, protect consumers, and nurture growth in our emerging industry</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">," Ardoino said.</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> </span></p>\r\n<h2><span data-preserver-spaces="true">MiCA regulation </span></h2>\r\n<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">As it currently stands under MiCA, to be a regulated stablecoin provider in the EU, issuers </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">must</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> possess an electronic money institution, or EMI, license. </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The requirement could be positive for users, but only if the EU takes it seriously, Jon Egilsson, co-founder of Monerium, told The Block.</span></p>\r\n<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">"The EMI license is mostly for consumer protection and to ensure singleness of money," Egilsson said. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>