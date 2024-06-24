<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">South Korea’s financial research institution said in its latest report that the introduction of spot crypto exchange-traded funds will likely result in more troubles than benefits for the country’s economy.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Allowing [such] products can lead to side effects such as increased inefficiency in resource allocation, increased exposure to crypto-related risks in the financial market, and weakened financial stability,” Korea Institute of Finance said in a Sunday </span><a href="https://vwserver.kif.re.kr/flexer/viewer.jsp?dir=km&amp;mid=20&amp;cno=336242&amp;fk=2024006434IN&amp;ft=0&amp;ftype=pdf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">report</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The local think tank explained that crypto ETFs may lead the crypto market to intercept a large amount of cash flows for the local financial market, which could mean a lesser amount of investment for local industries. KIF added that this could make the local financial market more vulnerable to crises in the crypto sector, potentially leading to increased investor distrust in the market and regulators.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“At this point, we believe that the introduction will do more harm than good,” the report said. Nonetheless, the think tank acknowledged that crypto ETFs would become a good store of value if the underlying cryptocurrencies grow to become more defined and unique financial assets.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">South Korean regulators currently do not allow the issuance or trading of spot crypto ETFs, on the basis that bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies cannot serve as underlying assets for such investment vehicles. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, South Korea’s ruling, left-wing Democratic Party has </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292841/south-korea-winning-party-bitcoin-etf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">recently set forth an initiative</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to make spot crypto ETFs locally available, as part of its campaign pledge in the last general election.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The U.S. introduced its first spot crypto ETFs in January. The 11 spot bitcoin funds in the U.S. have since amassed $55.55 billion in total net assets, exceeding pre-launch expectations. Hong Kong has also introduced spot ETFs for bitcoin and ether in April, while Australia’s largest stock exchange </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300943/australias-largest-stock-exchange-lists-its-first-spot-bitcoin-etf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">ASX listed its first spot bitcoin ETF</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> last week.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>