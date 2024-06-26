<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Tether USDT stablecoin’s net circulation surpassed 500 million on the The Open Network (TON). According to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/stablecoins/usd-pegged/usdt-supply-by-blockchain-daily"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block’s USDT </span></a><a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/stablecoins/usd-pegged/usdt-supply-by-blockchain-daily">supply</a> dashboard <span style="font-weight: 400;">there were 519.28 million USDT stablecoins on the TON network as of Tuesday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This comes around two months after </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/289798/tether-ton-blockchain-usdt-and-gold-xaut"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Tether launched</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> the U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin on TON, along with the company’s gold-backed stablecoin, XAUT. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The demand for USDT-TON is soaring, and it’s not surprising,” The Open Network <a href="https://t.me/toncoin/1370">announced</a> via its official Telegram channel. “The ability to send digital dollars to anyone, anywhere, as easily as sending a text message, is a practical and real-world use case that sets USDT-TON apart.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Earlier this month, TON blockchain’s total value locked crossed $600 million, which was double the value locked three weeks prior. TON now holds over $670 million, according to </span><a href="https://defillama.com/chain/TON"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from DefiLlama.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The network has gained traction this year as it became the preferred solution for Web3 integration for Telegram, which reportedly has over 900 million users worldwide.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The surge in TON’s network activity can also be attributed rising popularity of crypto </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300651/notcoin-founder-sets-out-how-telegram-games-including-his-own-will-evolve"><span style="font-weight: 400;">mini-games playable on Telegram</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. Games such as <a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/301488/what-is-the-telegram-game-dotcoin-and-how-do-you-play-it">Dotcoin</a>, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/301306/what-is-telegram-game-catizen-and-how-do-you-play-it">Catizen</a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/299975/what-is-telegram-game-hamster-kombat-and-how-do-you-play-it">Hamster Kombat</a> adopt simple mechanics that lets users earn in-game currencies that could possibly earn them real token airdrops. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">TON blockchain’s native cryptocurrency, Toncoin, has also become the ninth largest cryptocurrency in the world with the market capitalization of $18.5 billion. It is being traded at $7.54 at the time of publication, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248363/toncoin-ton-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block’s Toncoin price page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>