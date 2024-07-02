<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">HashKey Group, an Asia-based cryptocurrency financial services firm, officially launched a community airdrop today for its platform token, HSK, with a planned listing in the third quarter of this year.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The company said in a </span><a href="https://group.hashkey.com/en/newsroom/hsk-first-airdrop"><span style="font-weight: 400;">statement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on Tuesday that users can now claim HSK by logging into a Telegram bot called “DejenDog” and completing designated tasks. Users can also play the DejenDog tap-to-earn mini-game on Telegram to earn additional points for token redemption. HashKey plans to distribute a total of 10 million HSK tokens before its planned listing.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“By tapping on the Husky-themed dog character, users will earn HIT points, which can be redeemed for more eligible HSK,” HashKey said in the release.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Telegram games have gained popularity recently, with the likes of </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300651/notcoin-founder-sets-out-how-telegram-games-including-his-own-will-evolve"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Notcoin</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/299975/what-is-telegram-game-hamster-kombat-and-how-do-you-play-it"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hamster Kombat</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/300259/what-is-telegram-game-yescoin-and-how-do-you-play-it"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Yescoin</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/300164/what-is-telegram-game-tapswap-and-how-do-you-play-it"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Tapswap</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> and </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/300055/what-is-telegram-game-pixeltap-and-how-do-you-play-it"><span style="font-weight: 400;">PixelTap</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> receiving much traction. Many of these projects are designed for users to tap a button and earn in-game currency for token airdrops at a later date.</span></p>\r\n<h2>HSK token supply and utility</h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">HSK is a token designed to be based on the ERC-20 standard, with a total supply of one billion units. The firm </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300569/hashkey-token-airdrop"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said in an announcement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> earlier this month that about 65% of the supply would be allocated for ecosystem growth, 30% to the staff and 5% to a reserve fund.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“HSK will be used in a wide range of scenarios, including community rewards, exclusive token pre-sales rights, cross-platform ecosystem collaborations, transaction fee discounts and business growth activities on HashKey Global, the global flagship digital asset exchange,” the company added. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">HashKey Group’s core businesses include HashKey Capital, HashKey Cloud, HashKey Tokenisation and HashKey NFT. It also operates </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/298331/sensitive-region-user-base-could-impact-crypto-licensing-decisions-in-hong-kong-says-hashkey-exchange-ceo"><span style="font-weight: 400;">HashKey Exchange</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, a licensed crypto exchange in Hong Kong, and HashKey Global, a global exchange </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/286859/hashkey-launches-global-crypto-exchange-after-bermuda-license"><span style="font-weight: 400;">launched in April</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In January, HashKey Group announced that it </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/272745/hong-kongs-hashkey-secures-100-million-in-series-a-round-at-1-2-billion-valuation"><span style="font-weight: 400;">raised nearly $100 million</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in its Series A financing round at a pre-money valuation above $1.2 billion.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. 