Here’s why RWAs are hitting an inflection point with Axelar and Ripple

Episode 67 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro, Axelar Co-Founder Sergey Gorbunov and Ripple Head of Product Jasmine Cooper.
Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on YouTube, Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to [email protected]
This is the third installment of a miniseries sponsored by Axelar and featuring co-host Sergey Gorbunov, co-founder of Axelar. You can find part 1 with Eigen Layer's Sreeram Kannan here and part 2 with Mysten Labs's Kostas Chalkias here.
In this episode, Chaparro and Gorbunov are joined by Ripple Head of Product Jasmine Cooper to discuss advancements in real-world assets (RWAs), tokenization and interoperability.
OUTLINE
00:00 Introduction
01:12 Interoperable RWAs
04:18 Regulatory Clarity
08:09 RWA Tech Stack
11:37 White Labeling RWAs
13:05 Choosing a Chain
14:43 XRP Ledger RWA Experience
20:35 Asset Issuance 101
22:49 Global Accessibility of RWAs
26:05 Corporate Admin Crypto Adoption
27:26 Advancements in Interoperability
30:26 Axelar's Development Roadmaps
31:39 Institutional RWA FAQs
34:25 Closing Thoughts
35:55 Axelar Wrap-Up
This is episode is sponsored by Axelar Foundation
Axelar is scaling chain abstraction to hundreds of new blockchains with its Mobius Development Stack (MDS). Find out more at axelar.network/mobius
The Block Community
The Block is launching a new community experience for fans of The Scoop! Follow us on Lens to stay in the loop: hey.xyz/u/theblockcommunity
The Block Newsletters
The Block's newsletters bring you the latest news and analysis of the fast-moving crypto and DeFi markets. To subscribe, visit theblock.co/newsletters
Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.
© 2024 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.