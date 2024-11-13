Here’s why RWAs are hitting an inflection point with Axelar and Ripple

Episode 67 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro, Axelar Co-Founder Sergey Gorbunov and Ripple Head of Product Jasmine Cooper.

This is the third installment of a miniseries sponsored by Axelar and featuring co-host Sergey Gorbunov, co-founder of Axelar. You can find part 1 with Eigen Layer's Sreeram Kannan here and part 2 with Mysten Labs's Kostas Chalkias here.

In this episode, Chaparro and Gorbunov are joined by Ripple Head of Product Jasmine Cooper to discuss advancements in real-world assets (RWAs), tokenization and interoperability.

OUTLINE

00:00 Introduction

01:12 Interoperable RWAs

04:18 Regulatory Clarity

08:09 RWA Tech Stack

11:37 White Labeling RWAs

13:05 Choosing a Chain

14:43 XRP Ledger RWA Experience

20:35 Asset Issuance 101

22:49 Global Accessibility of RWAs

26:05 Corporate Admin Crypto Adoption

27:26 Advancements in Interoperability

30:26 Axelar's Development Roadmaps

31:39 Institutional RWA FAQs

34:25 Closing Thoughts

35:55 Axelar Wrap-Up

This is episode is sponsored by Axelar Foundation

Axelar is scaling chain abstraction to hundreds of new blockchains with its Mobius Development Stack (MDS). Find out more at axelar.network/mobius

