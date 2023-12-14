Web3 will fail if it's too complex: Understanding modular blockchain tradeoffs with EigenLayer's Sreeram Kannan

Infrastructure • December 14, 2023, 9:12AM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • EigenLayer founder Sreeram Kannan unpacks the vision behind EigenLayer and discusses the next generation of modular blockchain technology.

Episode 104 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro, Axelar Co-Founder Sergey Gorbunov, and EigenLayer Founder Sreeram Kannan.

Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Youtube, AppleSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to [email protected].

This is the opening installment of the miniseries 'Web3 will fail unless...', sponsored by Axelar and featuring co-host Sergey Gorbunov, co-founder of Axelar.

In this episode, EigenLayer founder Sreeram Kannan lays out the vision for EigenLayer and explains how the increasing modularization of blockchain infrastructure and services will enable the next wave of crypto innovation.

THE SCOOP

Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro

By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

OUTLINE:
00:00 Introduction
03:54 Web3 Adoption Curve
12:37 Monolithic vs. Modularity
20:20 Developer Complexity
25:38 Celestia DA vs. EigenLayer
31:27 Real World Assets

This episode is brought to you by our sponsor, Axelar.

Axelar is scaling interoperability to connect hundreds of new blockchains anticipated in the Ethereum L2 ecosystem. Find out more at axelar.network/layer2


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Authors

Davis Quinton is the Director of Podcasts at The Block and runs our flagship podcast called The Scoop, hosted by Frank Chaparro. Since joining The Block as an 'intern' in early 2022, he has worked closely with leaders across departments to translate The Block's written content into engaging multimedia formats. He holds a degree in Social Research &amp; Public Policy from New York University in Abu Dhabi and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Frank Chaparro is the Editor At Large at The Block. Chaparro started his career at Business Insider, where he specialized in the intersection of digital assets and Wall Street, market structure, and financial technology. Soon after joining Business Insider out of Fordham University, Chaparro was interviewing top finance and tech executives, including billionaire Mark Cuban, “Flash Boys” star Brad Katsuyama, Cboe Global Markets CEO Ed Tilly, and New York Stock Exchange President Tom Farley. In 2018, he become a sought after reporter in the crypto world, interviewing luminaries such as Tyler Winklevoss, the cofounder of Gemini, Jeremy Allaire, the CEO of Circle, and Fundstrat head Tom Lee. He runs his own podcast The Scoop and writes a biweekly eponymous newsletter. He leads special projects, including The Block's flagship podcast, The Scoop. Prior to The Block, he held roles at Business Insider, NPR, and Nasdaq. For inquiries or tips, email [email protected].

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Tim Copeland at
[email protected]

More by Davis Quinton

More by Frank Chaparro