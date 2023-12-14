Episode 104 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro, Axelar Co-Founder Sergey Gorbunov, and EigenLayer Founder Sreeram Kannan.

Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Youtube, Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to [email protected].

This is the opening installment of the miniseries 'Web3 will fail unless...', sponsored by Axelar and featuring co-host Sergey Gorbunov, co-founder of Axelar.

In this episode, EigenLayer founder Sreeram Kannan lays out the vision for EigenLayer and explains how the increasing modularization of blockchain infrastructure and services will enable the next wave of crypto innovation.

OUTLINE:

00:00 Introduction

03:54 Web3 Adoption Curve

12:37 Monolithic vs. Modularity

20:20 Developer Complexity

25:38 Celestia DA vs. EigenLayer

31:27 Real World Assets

This episode is brought to you by our sponsor, Axelar.

Axelar is scaling interoperability to connect hundreds of new blockchains anticipated in the Ethereum L2 ecosystem. Find out more at axelar.network/layer2