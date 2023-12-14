Episode 104 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro, Axelar Co-Founder Sergey Gorbunov, and EigenLayer Founder Sreeram Kannan.
This is the opening installment of the miniseries 'Web3 will fail unless...', sponsored by Axelar and featuring co-host Sergey Gorbunov, co-founder of Axelar.
In this episode, EigenLayer founder Sreeram Kannan lays out the vision for EigenLayer and explains how the increasing modularization of blockchain infrastructure and services will enable the next wave of crypto innovation.
OUTLINE:
00:00 Introduction
03:54 Web3 Adoption Curve
12:37 Monolithic vs. Modularity
20:20 Developer Complexity
25:38 Celestia DA vs. EigenLayer
31:27 Real World Assets
This episode is brought to you by our sponsor, Axelar.
Axelar is scaling interoperability to connect hundreds of new blockchains anticipated in the Ethereum L2 ecosystem. Find out more at axelar.network/layer2
