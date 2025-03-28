<p>Terraform Labs, the company behind TerraUSD and LUNA, will open its claims portal for crypto creditors on March 31 after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January 2024. The bankruptcy followed the collapse of its $40 billion ecosystem in 2022.</p>\r\n<p class="" data-start="321" data-end="540">Eligible creditors must register on the "Crypto Loss Claims Portal" by April 30, 2025, for claims to be considered, the company said in a March 28 <a href="https://medium.com/@terra_admin/terraform-labs-crypto-loss-claims-portal-launch-7e85e3222db7" target="_blank" rel="noopener">announcement</a>. Claims submitted after the deadline will be disregarded.</p>\r\n<p class="" data-start="542" data-end="745">To file a claim, creditors must provide proof of ownership of their crypto holdings, including wallet addresses for natively held assets and read-only API keys for crypto held on centralized exchanges.</p>\r\n<p class="" data-start="747" data-end="1168">Terraform will also consider transaction logs and account statements as “manual evidence,” but claims supported by these documents may face longer review times.</p>\r\n<p>"If you choose to submit Manual Evidence to support portions of your Crypto Loss Claim, your claim will not receive an Initial Determination on the expedited timeline set forth below and your claim will be subject to Individualized Review," according to the blog post.</p>\r\n<p class="" data-start="1170" data-end="1536">Terraform said it could repay creditors between $185 million and $442 million as part of a reorganization plan approved by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan Shannon, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/317414/terraform-labs-gets-sign-off-from-us-bankruptcy-judge-to-begin-winding-down-reuters" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Block's previous reporting</a>, citing Reuters. The plan, approved last September, followed Terraform’s record $4.47 billion <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299820/terraform-agrees-to-pay-4-47-billion-in-proposed-judgment-with-the-sec">settlement</a> with the Securities and Exchange Commission over allegations of defrauding users and creditors.</p>\r\n<article class="w-full text-token-text-primary" dir="auto" data-testid="conversation-turn-12" data-scroll-anchor="true">\r\n<div class="text-base my-auto mx-auto py-5 px-6">\r\n<div class="mx-auto flex flex-1 text-base gap-4 md:gap-5 lg:gap-6 md:max-w-3xl group/turn-messages focus-visible:outline-none" tabindex="-1">\r\n<div class="group/conversation-turn relative flex w-full min-w-0 flex-col agent-turn @xs/thread:px-0 @sm/thread:px-1.5 @md/thread:px-4">\r\n<div class="relative flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3">\r\n<div class="flex max-w-full flex-col flex-grow">\r\n<div class="min-h-8 text-message relative flex w-full flex-col items-end gap-2 whitespace-normal break-words text-start [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5" dir="auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="e904b49f-0428-4c08-b64a-45af01baf49a" data-message-model-slug="gpt-4o">\r\n<div class="flex w-full flex-col gap-1 empty:hidden first:pt-[3px]">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p class="" data-start="1538" data-end="1666">However, the SEC may not receive payments from the settlement, as the agency agreed that Terraform should prioritize creditor repayments.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</article><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>