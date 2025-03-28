<p><span class="css-1jxf684 r-bcqeeo r-1ttztb7 r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">Dominari Holdings</span><span class="css-1jxf684 r-bcqeeo r-1ttztb7 r-qvutc0 r-poiln3"> on Friday <a href="https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominari-holdings-reports-preliminary-fy-2024-financial-results-302413685.html">became the latest</a> publicly traded company to enact a corporate Bitcoin treasury strategy. The holding company is engaged in wealth management, investment banking, trading and asset management, according to its website.</span></p>\r\n<p>Dominari <span class="css-1jxf684 r-bcqeeo r-1ttztb7 r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">(ticker <span class="r-18u37iz">DOMH) </span></span>will use a portion of its excess cash and earnings to buy shares of BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT), <span class="css-1jxf684 r-bcqeeo r-1ttztb7 r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">the largest spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund</span>. Dominari's management plans to continue this practice as the company's cash reserves continue to grow.</p>\r\n<p>Dominari currently has $2 million in its Bitcoin treasury and expects to add further to its alternative coin treasury by year's end.</p>\r\n<p>The announcement came in conjunction with Dominari's fourth-quarter earnings release. The company expects to report a total revenue of approximately <span class="xn-money">$19 million</span> for 2024, with over <span class="xn-money">$8 million</span> of the annual revenue recognized during the fourth quarter.</p>\r\n<p><span class="xn-person">"</span>As we continue to expand our capacity to provide comprehensive investment banking services, we remain committed to our broader strategy of transitioning into a dynamic holding company, strategically investing in emerging technologies that drive innovation and long-term value for our shareholders," CEO <span class="xn-person">Anthony Hayes said in the release.</span></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/public-companies/corporate-bitcoin-holdings-5m-of-entry-value/embed" title="Corporate Bitcoin Holdings ($5M+ of Value)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Strategy is the largest corporate holder of bitcoin, and thanks to MSTR's success and a crypto-friendly White House, several companies have established their own Bitcoin strategies in recent months.</p>\r\n<p>Earlier this week, Japan-based Metaplanet <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347652/metaplanet-adds-12-6m-worth-of-bitcoin-after-appointing-eric-trump-to-advisory-board">added $12.6 million</a> worth of bitcoin after appointing Eric Trump to its advisory board. <span data-v-cb736f2c="">The company aims to </span><span data-v-cb736f2c=""><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/333145/metaplanet-aims-to-boost-holdings-to-over-10000-bitcoin-this-year">hold 10,000 BTC</a> by the end of 2025 and is currently the largest corporate Bitcoin holder in Asia.</span></p>\r\n<p>Meanwhile, video game retailer GameStop said it is issuing $1.3 billion in convertible notes to fund a corporate Bitcoin treasury. Investors <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/348522/gamestop-hits-reset-with-bitcoin-bet-but-investors-arent-all-in">remain divided</a>, however, with some seeing potential for long-term gains while others worry about stock dilution and the company’s history of financial struggles.</p>\r\n<p>DOMH shares traded down 8.2% to $4.80 at publication time. The company has a market cap of $70.4 million.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>