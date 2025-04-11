Commercial property platform Janover pivots to Solana treasury strategy, stock surges 1,100% as investors rush in

A commercial property financing company has accumulated more than 83,000 SOL over the past two days under its newly adopted digital asset treasury strategy.

Janover's stock has skyrocketed more than 1,1000% this week after the company's board approved its new treasury policy last Friday, April 4. The company calls itself "an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing data and software subscriptions."

Following this week's move, the company has a market cap of around $73.5 million.

"Our aim is to be the most efficient and transparent vehicle for crypto accumulation in the public markets," said CEO Joseph Onorati in a press release. "Executing our first SOL purchase within days of completing our restructuring reflects that commitment."

This marks the first allocation of capital from Janover's recently completed $42 million financing round, according to the release. The company also aims to operate one or more Solana validators, enabling it to stake its treasury assets, participate in securing the network and earn rewards that can be reinvested.

Janover will begin staking its SOL position immediately, generating revenue while supporting the Solana network. Following its first two purchases, Janover’s total SOL holdings stand at 83,084, valued at around $9.6 million.

"Speed and clarity of execution are central to our model," said COO and CIO Parker White. "We plan to continue building our SOL position as we scale our strategy — and we believe today’s market conditions offered a compelling opportunity to take our first step."

In terms of publicly traded companies, Toronto-based crypto holding company Sol Strategies and its subsidiaries hold an aggregate of nearly 190,000 SOL as of Jan. 31.

SOL over BTC

Strategy has helped pioneer the corporate adoption of Bitcoin on a company's balance sheet. Janover likes to think of itself as the next evolution of the crypto treasury model, Onorati told The Block.

"We think Bitcoin is the best store of value ever created — and expect it to continue going up forever," Onorati said in an email. "Our strategy isn’t about choosing between Bitcoin and Solana. It’s about applying a proven public-market treasury model to an asset that’s earlier in its lifecycle and structurally reflexive."

Solana is the "backbone" of a new financial internet, according to Onorati, noting that the Layer 1 blockchain is fast, composable and supports real-world applications. It is also more volatile than Bitcoin, which is a feature, not a flaw, in Janover's model.

"Volatility enables premium capture, faster SOL/share-style growth, and more efficient capital deployment," Onorati said. "Solana also lets us do something BTC doesn’t: we can stake our treasury, eventually earn validator rewards, and reinvest those proceeds to grow SOL/share. That turns our treasury into a compounding engine — one that’s not just accumulating assets, but participating directly in network growth."

There are no current plans to add other assets to the treasury, Onorati said, noting that the broader vision is to create a scalable model that could potentially expand to include other high-conviction cryptocurrencies over time.

Solana's mainstream push

The move comes amid a volatile time for crypto markets as President Donald Trump's tariff whims continue to flummox investors. Earlier this week, the price of Solana briefly fell below $100 for the first time since February 2024.

"The market rally may have faltered for the time being, but Solana is quietly growing into the real-world use case it was originally designed for - the main financial rail for crypto," said Chris Chung, founder and CEO of the Solana swap platform Titan. "And it’s this any long-term investor should be focusing on, rather than the short-term price drops - after all, Solana has weathered much worse in the past."

In late March, Fidelity filed for a spot Solana exchange-traded fund, while PayPal recently expanded its crypto offerings to include Solana within the U.S. and associated territories. This came just a couple of weeks after Solana futures trading debuted on the CME and Volatility Shares launched two ETFs tied to Solana's price performance.

Last week, 420,000 SOL of the 1.79 million unlocked were unstaked, Chung said, which shows that long-term sentiment remains intact because if investors were bearish on Solana's outlook, there would have been "far more widespread unstaking."

Solana trades around $119.17, up 8.8%, according to The Block's SOL price data.