Solstice Labs to launch yield-bearing stablecoin USX on Solana in Summer 2025

Stablecoins • April 28, 2025, 1:03PM EDT


Quick Take

  • The Deus X Capital-backed protocol will introduce a Solana-native synthetic stablecoin.
  • Solstice Labs said USX will grant access to its YieldVault platform with $100 million in committed total value locked (TVL). 

Solstice Labs, backed by crypto investment firm Deus X Capital, will launch a yield-bearing synthetic stablecoin called USX and a native staking protocol on Solana this summer, the company announced Monday.

More than 5% of the $238 billion stablecoin circulating supply is on Solana’s blockchain, according to DefiLlama data. Yet the network lacks a flagship fiat-pegged coin built for passive income, Solstice Labs said in a press statement.

USX is designed to deliver delta-neutral returns — a term meaning that small changes in the underlying asset won’t significantly impact an investor’s portfolio value. Using arbitrage and staking-based strategies, Solstice Labs said USX will generate real-time yield while maintaining peg stability through full collateralization in USDT and USDC, the two largest stablecoins issued by Tether and Circle, respectively.

USX holders will also have permissionless access to Solstice’s YieldVault, an affiliated onchain protocol with $100 million in total value locked, thanks to Deus X Capital’s backing. Both products will be available to retail and institutional users.

“DeFi yields are often opaque or reserved for institutions,” said Solstice Labs CEO Ben Nadareski. “USX is designed to unlock those opportunities for everyone in a simple, transparent way.”

Deus X Capital, a $1 billion digital asset ecosystem investor launched in 2023, unveiled Soltice Labs in September 2024 after the Solana Breakpoint conference. Solstice Labs was touted as a powerhouse for institutional-grade decentralized finance product suites. USX and YieldVault will join Solstice’s existing array of DeFi investment options, including Sostice Staking AG, which the team said has more than $1 billion in staked assets after acquiring Swiss-located Bridgetower Capital GmbH last December.


