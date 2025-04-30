Anthony Scaramucci says Elon Musk likely to use crypto in his planned X 'super app'

Anthony Scaramucci, founder of investment firm SkyBridge Capital and former director of communications at the White House, said Tesla CEO Elon Musk is likely to integrate cryptocurrency into his planned "super app" — a platform that may combine messaging, payments, and social features under one roof.

"I do think that you will see X-XL whatever you want to call that conglomeration he's going to build a super app there and I think he's going to be using crypto," Scaramucci said in a recent interview with Saxo Bank. "Will it be his own coin the way Telegram is doing it? Will it be stable coin? It will be something. I don't know what it will be but it will be something."

Scaramucci, who disclosed he's an investor in Musk's SpaceX, as well as xAI and X (which have since merged), said he hasn't spoken directly with Musk but remains in contact with members of the companies' management.

The remarks come as Musk continues working to transform X (formerly Twitter) into a broader platform with ambitions beyond social media. Musk has previously described X as an "everything app" and said in 2023 that it could become "the biggest financial institution in the world." He has pointed to WeChat — a popular Chinese app used for messaging, payments, and business services — as a model.

Earlier this year, X announced a partnership with Visa to launch a digital wallet and peer-to-peer payment service called the X Money Account. The service will allow users to move funds between traditional bank accounts and their X wallet, and send instant payments — similar to Venmo. The announcement marked X's first concrete step toward building a financial ecosystem since Musk acquired the company in 2022 for $44 billion.

While Musk and X haven't confirmed specific crypto integration plans, they continue to explore financial services for the platform. Meanwhile, Musk has previously clarified that none of his companies will ever launch a native crypto token.

For now, Musk's crypto strategy details remain unclear, but Scaramucci's bet is firm: "It will be something."

Scaramucci also addressed broader crypto developments in the Saxo Bank interview, calling pro-crypto regulation efforts one of the Trump administration's few positives — even as he criticized its broader economic approach, particularly its global tariff policies.

Separately, Scaramucci said bitcoin's dual role as an inflation hedge and risk asset would hold up if the Trump administration's economic moves triggered a recession.