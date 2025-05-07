Metaplanet buys additional 555 BTC, issues another $25 million in bonds for more

Metaplanet, often dubbed Asia's Strategy for its continued bitcoin accumulation, has purchased additional bitcoin worth about $53.4 million.

In its latest disclosure on Wednesday, the Japanese investment firm said that it acquired 555 BTC for roughly $53.4 million at an average price of about $96,134 per bitcoin. According to CEO Simon Gerovich's post on X, the company now holds 5,555 BTC, purchased for $481.5 million at an average price of $86,672 per bitcoin.

"In Japanese, the number 5 is pronounced 'Go,' so today we're shouting: Go go go go — to the moon and beyond!" Gerovich said on X.

Metaplanet has been steadily accumulating bitcoin since unveiling its crypto strategy in April 2024. It aims to grow its holdings to 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025 and reached half of that target last month.

Also today, it issued another series of ordinary bonds worth $25 million for additional bitcoin purchases. This marks the 13th batch of bonds the company has issued, made just a week after the 12th series that raised the same amount.

U.S. expansion

Alongside its crypto ambition, the Japanese firm eyes U.S. expansion. Last week, it announced that its board of directors had resolved to establish a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary in Miami, Florida.

"We intend to accelerate this strategy by establishing Metaplanet Treasury Corp. in Florida, a rapidly emerging hub for Bitcoin-focused companies and financial innovation, recognized for its business-friendly policies and rising status as a global center of capital and technology," the firm said last week.

Metaplanet remains Asia's largest public corporate bitcoin holder, and ranks 11th globally, according to Bitcointreasuries.net data. Michael Saylor's Strategy remains on top of the list with 555,450 BTC.

Metaplanet's stock jumped 13.3% so far on Wednesday in Japan, though trading is still underway in the afternoon session.