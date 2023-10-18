About Bitcoin

Bitcoin Price Data

Bitcoin (BTC) currently has a price of ¥5.6M and is up 0.53% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 1 with a market cap of ¥109.4T. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥2.4T of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 19.6M tokens out of a total supply of 21M tokens.

What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency that allows for peer-to-peer transactions without the need for intermediaries, utilizing blockchain technology for secure and transparent transactions. It operates as a store of value and a medium of exchange, with a limited supply of 21 million coins.

Unique features of Bitcoin (BTC):

Decentralization

Bitcoin is known for its decentralized nature. Unlike traditional financial systems, Bitcoin operates on a decentralized network called the blockchain. Transactions are verified and recorded by a network of computers owned by individuals known as miners. This decentralized system ensures that no single entity can control or manipulate Bitcoin transactions. The decentralization of Bitcoin is achieved through a consensus mechanism called Proof-of-Work (PoW), where miners compete to validate and add new transactions to the blockchain. This mechanism provides security and immutability to transactions, reduces the risk of censorship and government intervention, and promotes financial inclusivity by providing access to financial services for the unbanked or underbanked individuals.

The decentralized nature of Bitcoin offers various advantages. It provides security and immutability to transactions. The distributed nature of the blockchain makes it difficult for malicious actors to alter transaction records or engage in fraudulent activities. Additionally, decentralization reduces the risk of censorship and government control. Transactions cannot be blocked or controlled by any entity, allowing individuals to transact freely and anonymously. Lastly, decentralization promotes financial inclusivity by enabling individuals without access to traditional banking infrastructure to participate in the Bitcoin network.

Blockchain technology

Bitcoin utilizes blockchain technology, a decentralized and transparent ledger for recording transactions. Instead of relying on a central authority, the blockchain relies on a network of computers called nodes to maintain the network's integrity. This technology provides several benefits for Bitcoin. Firstly, the use of blockchain technology ensures security by employing cryptographic algorithms to protect the data stored in blocks. Each block contains a unique identifier called a hash, creating a chain that is difficult for hackers to alter. Consequently, Bitcoin transactions are more secure than those conducted through traditional banking systems.

Secondly, the blockchain enables transparency in Bitcoin transactions. All transactions are recorded on the blockchain and can be accessed in real-time by anyone. This transparency helps build trust and makes it harder for bad actors to get away with fraudulent activities. By allowing individuals to verify transactions independently, the blockchain reduces the need for intermediaries and promotes a more open and accountable system. Lastly, the decentralized nature of the blockchain is a crucial aspect of Bitcoin's appeal. No single entity has control over the network, reducing the risk of corruption or manipulation. This decentralization ensures that Bitcoin remains a reliable means of conducting transactions without intermediaries like banks.

Limited supply

Bitcoin differs from traditional currencies in its limited supply. While fiat currencies can be printed and manipulated by central banks, Bitcoin has a fixed supply cap of 21 million coins. Once all the coins are mined, no more Bitcoins can be created. This scarcity creates demand and drives up its value, similar to precious metals like gold. The limited supply of Bitcoin also means that it is immune to inflation. Inflation occurs when there is an increase in the supply of a currency, leading to a decrease in its purchasing power. However, since Bitcoin's supply is fixed, there is no risk of inflation. This provides a hedge against the devaluation of traditional fiat currencies, which can fluctuate due to economic factors and government policies.

Pseudonymity

Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency that distinguishes itself from traditional financial systems through its pseudonymity. This characteristic ensures privacy during transactions, allowing users to remain anonymous without disclosing personal details. The pseudonymity of Bitcoin is achieved through the use of public and private keys. Users generate a pair of cryptographic keys: a public key for receiving funds and a private key for secure storage. These keys verify ownership and transfer funds, ensuring personal information is not directly linked to transactions.

Pseudonymity has its advantages and disadvantages. On one hand, it provides security and protection for individuals, reducing the risk of identity theft or fraud. It also allows people to keep their financial transactions private, which is beneficial for those in oppressive regimes or engaged in sensitive economic activities. However, the anonymity of Bitcoin also presents challenges. It becomes difficult to trace the source of funds or hold individuals accountable for illegal activities like money laundering or funding terrorism. Regulatory authorities and governments strive to find a balance between privacy and security as cryptocurrencies continue to evolve. Bitcoin's pseudonymity feature offers privacy by keeping personal information separate from transactions. While this provides control over financial data, it raises challenges in terms of regulatory compliance and accountability. Striking the right balance between privacy and security is crucial for the sustainable growth of cryptocurrencies.

When was Bitcoin created or founded?

Bitcoin was created in 2008 by an anonymous person or group of people using the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. The exact identity of the founding members remains unknown to this day. The concept for Bitcoin was outlined in a white paper titled "Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System" published by Nakamoto in October 2008. The main goal of Bitcoin was to create a decentralized digital currency that could be used for secure and transparent peer-to-peer transactions. The first block of the Bitcoin blockchain, known as the Genesis block, was mined in January 2009, officially marking the launch of Bitcoin.

Nakamoto continued to be involved in the development of Bitcoin until 2010, after which they disappeared from the public eye. Despite their absence, the cryptocurrency gained significant popularity and adoption over the years, leading to the emergence of a vibrant and diverse community of developers, miners, and enthusiasts. Although the true identity of the founders remains a mystery, their creation has had a profound impact on the world of finance.

What makes Bitcoin valuable?

Bitcoin is a valuable digital currency for several reasons. Firstly, it operates in a decentralized manner, meaning it is not controlled by any government or central authority. This decentralization empowers users by giving them more control over their own money and reduces the risk of government interference or manipulation. Another factor that adds to Bitcoin's value is its limited supply. With only 21 million bitcoins ever to be in existence, scarcity is created, making Bitcoin a unique and sought-after asset in the digital world. Moreover, Bitcoin is built on blockchain technology, which provides transparency, security, and immutability. This innovative technology ensures that transactions are recorded and verified in a transparent manner, making Bitcoin a trusted and reliable form of digital currency.

What are some notable events in the history of Bitcoin?

January 3, 2009: The Genesis Block is mined, marking the creation of the Bitcoin blockchain.

October 5, 2009: The first Bitcoin exchange rate is established, valuing 1 USD at 1,309.03 BTC.

May 22, 2010: The first real-world transaction using Bitcoin occurs when Laszlo Hanyecz purchases two pizzas for 10,000 BTC.

July 18, 2010: The Mt. Gox exchange is launched, becoming one of the most prominent Bitcoin exchanges.

November 28, 2012: Bitcoin reaches its first notable all-time high, surpassing $13 per BTC.

December 5, 2013: Bitcoin reaches a new all-time high, exceeding $1,000 per BTC.

February 28, 2014: Mt. Gox, once the largest Bitcoin exchange, files for bankruptcy after losing approximately 850,000 BTC.

August 1, 2017: Bitcoin undergoes a hard fork, resulting in the creation of Bitcoin Cash (BCH).

December 17, 2017: Bitcoin reaches its highest price to date, surpassing $19,000 per BTC.

December 10, 2020: Bitcoin surpasses its previous all-time high, reaching over $23,000 per BTC.

February 8, 2021: Tesla announces a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin, further legitimizing its use as a store of value.

May 19, 2021: Bitcoin experiences a significant price crash, dropping over 30% in a single day.

June 9, 2021: El Salvador becomes the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender.