About Stacks

Stacks Price Data

Stacks (STX) currently has a price of £0.55 and is down -6.41% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 57 with a market cap of £778.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £35.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.4B tokens out of a total supply of 1.8B tokens.

Stacks (STX) is a novel open-source network protocol and utility cryptocurrency that aims to integrate smart contracts and DApp capabilities with Bitcoin. It provides an additional layer of security to Bitcoin, empowering developers to construct intricate decentralized applications and protocols on the Bitcoin network. This advancement is the result of efforts by software engineers at Blockstack Public Benefit Corporation.