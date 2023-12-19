Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
All assets / Bittensor

Bittensor (TAO) GBP Price

£218.78
£3.71 (1.72%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£1.3B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
5.9M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£6M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£308.83
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£1.3B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
5.9M
About Bittensor

Bittensor Price Data

Bittensor (TAO) currently has a price of £218.78 and is up 1.72% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 52 with a market cap of £1.3B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 5.9M tokens out of a total supply of 5.9M tokens.

Bittensor is an open-source protocol that leverages blockchain technology to forge a decentralized network for machine learning. This ecosystem facilitates collaborative training of machine learning models, rewarding them in TAO tokens based on the value of the insights they contribute.

Moreover, Bittensor enables external users to tap into this network, drawing out information and steering its functions to suit their specific requirements. The overarching goal of Bittensor is to establish a marketplace for artificial intelligence, fostering a space where AI creators and users can interact seamlessly, without the need for trust, in an open and transparent environment. This approach to AI development and dissemination emphasizes principles like open access and ownership, decentralized control, and worldwide reach in terms of computational resources and innovation, all within an incentive-driven structure.

The Bittensor network is upheld by two primary types of nodes: servers and validators, whose contributions are evaluated based on the value they bring to the network. Nodes that enhance the network's value receive increased stakes in TAO, whereas those providing lesser value are gradually weakened and ultimately removed from the registry.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

