Radix (XRD) currently has a price of €0.048 and is down -4.91% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 94 with a market cap of €494.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €2.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 10.3B tokens out of a total supply of 12.7B tokens.
Radix (XRD) is a cryptocurrency that solves scalability issues in blockchain technology using its unique protocol, Cerberus. This allows for parallel processing of transactions and smart contracts, enabling high transaction volumes for real-world use. Radix ensures network security through its decentralized ledger and consensus mechanism, Tempo, preventing manipulation and centralized control. It also prioritizes developer user experience with a toolkit for easy creation and deployment of decentralized applications (dapps). Radix aims to support interoperability with other blockchains for seamless integration and communication.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.