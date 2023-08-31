Pax Dollar (USDP) currently has a price of $1.00061 and is up 0.041% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 115 with a market cap of $446.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 446.6M tokens out of a total supply of 446.6M tokens.
Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin cryptocurrency that is pegged to the US dollar. It provides secure and reliable digital financial services for individuals and businesses, offering instant and low-cost cross-border transactions. USDP prioritizes regulatory compliance and operates under the governance of established financial authorities, making it an option for users looking for a stable and compliant digital currency.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.