About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money Price Data

Magic Internet Money (MIM) currently has a price of $1.00 and is up 0.10% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 572 with a market cap of $39M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $673.8K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 39.2M tokens out of a total supply of 163M tokens.

MIM (Magic Internet Money) is a cryptocurrency operating on the Ethereum network. It aims to provide a fair and decentralized financial system through its unique Elastic Supply Model, which adjusts token supply based on demand to maintain price stability. MIM's reliance on smart contracts allows for trustless transactions without intermediaries.