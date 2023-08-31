GMX (GMX) currently has a price of ¥7.2K and is up 1.25% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 113 with a market cap of ¥66.7B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥2.1B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 9.2M tokens out of a total supply of 9.2M tokens.
GMX is a cryptocurrency that operates on the Ethereum blockchain, offering secure and transparent transactions through smart contracts. It prioritizes privacy and security, incorporating advanced encryption and decentralized storage. Users can participate in a peer-to-peer marketplace, reducing transaction costs by eliminating intermediaries. GMX token holders have voting rights and can influence the platform's development, fostering a strong community governance model. It is important to conduct personal research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related activities.
