About First Digital USD

First Digital USD Price Data

First Digital USD (FDUSD) currently has a price of €0.92 and is up 0.98% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 58 with a market cap of €886.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €184M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 965.7M tokens out of a total supply of 965.7M tokens.

The First Digital USD (FDUSD) cryptocurrency token bridges traditional finance and the digital world. It functions as a digital representation of the US dollar, allowing easy transactions and storage. Operating on the Ethereum blockchain with smart contract technology ensures transparency and security. FDUSD is stable, backed by a 1:1 reserve of US dollars, minimizing price volatility. It offers fast and low-cost transactions, leveraging Ethereum's infrastructure, and can be stored in compatible wallets for easy access and control.