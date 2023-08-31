Zcash (ZEC) currently has a price of $27.39 and is down -4.86% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 160 with a market cap of 217M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $27.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 7.9M tokens out of a total supply of 21M tokens.
Zcash (ZEC) is a digital currency that focuses on privacy. Introduced in 2016 by Zerocoin Electric Coin Company, Zcash offers enhanced user privacy compared to other blockchain platforms. ZEC serves as the network's native cryptocurrency, managing all network transactions and mining rewards.
