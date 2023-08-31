Get the Latest Sam Bankman-Fried Trial Coverage Here
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$217M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
7.9M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$27.2M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$3,191.93
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$575.9M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
21M
About Zcash

Zcash Price Data

Zcash (ZEC) currently has a price of $27.39 and is down -4.86% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 160 with a market cap of 217M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $27.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 7.9M tokens out of a total supply of 21M tokens.

Zcash (ZEC) is a digital currency that focuses on privacy. Introduced in 2016 by Zerocoin Electric Coin Company, Zcash offers enhanced user privacy compared to other blockchain platforms. ZEC serves as the network's native cryptocurrency, managing all network transactions and mining rewards.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

