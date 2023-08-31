About Kusama

Kusama Price Data

Kusama (KSM) currently has a price of €23.3 and is up 7.18% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 186 with a market cap of €208.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €16.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 9M tokens out of a total supply of 10M tokens.

Kusama is a cryptocurrency that functions as a scalable platform for developers to test and deploy new features before they are implemented on Polkadot. It utilizes a consensus algorithm called Nominated Proof-of-Stake to ensure security and efficiency. Kusama supports substrate, which allows developers to build customized blockchains, and hosts regular Parachain Slot Auctions to enhance interoperability.