About Terra

Terra Price Data

Terra (LUNA) currently has a price of £0.58 and is down -3.86% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 120 with a market cap of £344.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £61.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 592.2M tokens out of a total supply of 1.1B tokens.

Terra (LUNA) is a blockchain protocol that facilitates stable global payments through fiat-pegged stablecoins. These stablecoins are tied to major global currencies and the network primarily targets e-commerce integration to boost adoption through collaborations with online platforms. However, the stablecoins relied on algorithms to maintain their peg, a move that spectacularly backfired, causing a major collapse.