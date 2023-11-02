Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) currently has a price of ¥105.91 and is up 2.17% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 295 with a market cap of ¥16.2B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥3.7B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 153M tokens out of a total supply of 228.9M tokens.
Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) is a unique cryptocurrency that powers the decentralized Kyber Network exchange. With KNC tokens, users can effortlessly conduct transactions on the platform, which combines numerous decentralized liquidity pools into one convenient interface.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.