About Horizen

Horizen Price Data

Horizen (ZEN) currently has a price of ¥1.5K and is up 2.67% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 251 with a market cap of ¥21.3B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥920.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 14.4M tokens out of a total supply of 14.4M tokens.

Horizen (ZEN) is a digital asset focusing on privacy and data integrity. It originated from the ZCash project and uses zk-SNARKs technology to ensure secure transactions without revealing content. Launched on 30 May 2017, Horizen aims to provide high-grade privacy, strong interoperability, and scalability. ZEN tokens can be transacted across multiple networks with enhanced privacy and anonymity features.