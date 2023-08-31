About Synthetix Network

Synthetix Network Price Data

Synthetix Network (SNX) currently has a price of ¥493.2 and is down -0.10% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 54 with a market cap of ¥161.2B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥6.5B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 327.1M tokens out of a total supply of 327.9M tokens.

Synthetix Network (SNX) is a decentralized cryptocurrency that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. It enables users to create and trade synthetic assets representing real-world assets like stocks and currencies. These assets are backed by SNX tokens, which are also used for staking to earn additional tokens. Synthetix Network aims to provide a decentralized platform for trading synthetic assets, eliminating the need for intermediaries. However, caution should be exercised when dealing with cryptocurrencies due to their high volatility and risk. Thorough research and professional advice are advised before engaging in any cryptocurrency transactions.