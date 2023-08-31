About Decentraland

Decentraland Price Data

Decentraland (MANA) currently has a price of ¥63.83 and is down -0.69% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 65 with a market cap of ¥117.8B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥9.5B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.8B tokens out of a total supply of 2.2B tokens.

Decentraland (MANA) is a cryptocurrency-based virtual reality platform that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can explore, interact, and own virtual land and assets in this decentralized environment. MANA tokens are used to buy, sell, and trade virtual land parcels, providing users with the opportunity to monetize their own virtual spaces. Additionally, users can create and customize various virtual experiences, from art galleries to virtual shops, offering businesses and content creators a unique way to reach a global audience.