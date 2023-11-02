About e-Radix

e-Radix Price Data

e-Radix (EXRD) currently has a price of $0.053 and is down -3.00% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 431 with a market cap of $65.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $492.8K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.2B tokens out of a total supply of 1.2B tokens.

e-Radix (EXRD) is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses the Radix Engine technology to enable scalable and secure transactions. It aims to overcome the limitations of existing blockchain platforms by offering features like smart contracts, cross-chain interoperability, and limited token supply. Built on the interoperable Radix platform, developers can create custom solutions and applications. EXRD provides users with financial inclusivity and a secure and efficient way to conduct online transactions.